Immortalise Diaso, NMA tells Lagos Govt

…Says LASIAMA refused to honour its investigation panel’s invitation

By Dickson Omobola



The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Wednesday, urged the Lagos State Government to immediately immortalise Dr Vwaere Diaso by naming the house officers’ quarters at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island after her.



The medical doctors alleged that the Lagos State Infrastructure Management Agency, LASIAMA, failed to honour its independent Investigative Panel invitation which comprises NMA’s members, the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch, saying it resulted in their inability to acquire integral details pertaining to the installation, maintenance and servicing of the elevator that led to Diaso’s demise.



Presenting the panel’s findings to newsmen in Lagos, Chairman, Lagos NMA, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, lamented that upon inspection of the house officers’ quarters, one of the elevators making up the two-lift system was disabled and its parts used in repairing the damaged elevator.



His words: “A two-car lift system was provided for a ten-floor multi-storey building where the incident occurred. It appeared that professional excellence was not applied in the provision of the vertical transportation in the building where the house officers reside.



“LASIAMA, the Lagos State government agency in charge of maintenance of the facility was invited but did not honour the invitation and thus we could not get the following documentation required to determine if global best practices were deployed. Approved design drawings, including as-built drawings; testing and commissioning documents; certificate of practical completion; record of defect liability period; maintenance and operations manual; record of handing over of the installation; maintenance contract; record of spare parts for continuous maintenance of the lift system and record of training of an operator or appointment of an operator to man the installation.



“The two-lift system didn’t operate satisfactorily as intended for a long period as reported by the house officers who were interviewed. On inspection, one lift was found not to be in service apart from the lift the accidented lift that was being used by the house officers. We learnt of a history of breakdowns of the only lift in operation at that time. The other lift was disabled, and we were reliably informed that its parts were removed to effect repair of the accidented lift.”



On the panel’s recommendations, Olowojebutu added: “Qualified professionals should be engaged in carrying out design supervision and installation of public assets. Following the standards of Lagos State Safety Commission, we recommend that hospital assets be maintained and serviced by the hospital management to avoid needless bureaucracies and such assets should be certified annually by competent professionals.



“Upon commissioning of assets or technical equipment, the operators of the equipment must be adequately trained and retrained on safety and proper operation and handling of emergencies. Safety drills should be conducted by safety officers for all staff.



“Creation of a disaster awareness committee in state-owned hospitals and centres with standard operating procedures must also be affected. Annual integrity audits should be carried out.



“We recommend a thorough investigation of the relevant MDAs with particular emphasis on Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Ministry of Health, the management of General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island, and related MDAs; as well as other stakeholders/contractors particularly the key players in the case at hand, LASIAMA, Teejay Elevator Limited and Sekida Global Concepts Nigeria Limited.



“A Coroner’s Inquest should be held to unravel the circumstances of death and findings of the autopsy (if any) conducted on the body of the deceased, as provided under The Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State. It will be recommended to immortalise the deceased and name the doctors’ quarters after Vwaere Diaso with immediate effect.”