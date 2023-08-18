‘I’m very happy with my job’, England boss Sarina Wiegman dismisses rumours

England women’s national team coach Sarina Wiegman has dismissed rumours linking her with the US women’s national team and the England men’s national team job.

According to reports, the US have made an approach to sign the two-time UEFA Women’s Championship winner and also talks to take over from Gareth Southgate.

In an interview with Sky News, Wiegman stated she’s happy with her job and ready for the final against Spain on Sunday.

“I want to stay with England.

“I’m very happy with my job, I’m happy how the FA treats me. And I’m getting ready for the Spain game.”

The 53-year-old Dutchwoman said she wants to win the World Cup with England.

“We really want to leave with that World Cup.”

“We have an opponent that’s really strong. What we’re focusing on is how do we want to play, and we’re going to do anything to be at our best. And then hopefully that gives us the success we want.”

“I have a lot of confidence in our team. I think we’re in a very good place.

“Everyone wants to start but if any player is not starting – which will be 12 players not starting – I know that they’re ready when we need them – that they’re ready to come on and play the best.

“It’s just really, really nice when you get so far in a tournament and you make a final that everyone is watching. And that gives a boost to the women’s game in England, but also worldwide, here in Australia.

“You’ve seen the whole country was behind them. And that’s very exciting to be part of.”