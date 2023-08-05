‘I’m sorry, my passion for Nigeria made me tweet in anger’ – Bosun Tijani begs Senate 

Bosun Tijani, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, has apologized to the members of the Nigerian Senate over his 2019 ‘non patriotic’ tweets against Nigeria and the lawmakers.

Tijani, a 46-year-old Information Technology expert from Ogun state, tendered his apology when appeared before the Senate during the ongoing ministerial screening on Saturday.

His apology comes after Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District, on Saturday, tackled a ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, over a non-patriotic tweet he posted over four years ago.

The lawmaker asked the nominee to clarify whether he still believes in Nigeria and the country’s passport.

“On the 21st of July 2019, Dr Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation,” the Oyo Senator said after Tijani read his profile.

But, while, addressing the Senate, Tijani said he is very passionate about Nigeria and he is committed to the country’s development.

Tijani said he tweeted as a result of a frustrating experience he had with the Chinese Embassy.

He stated, “I tweeted in anger. I’m very passionate about the development of Nigeria and my passion for Nigeria was what led me to tweet in anger.”

Senator Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District immediately rose to Tijani’s defense, saying that the nominee tweeted out of a mixture of frustration and love for Nigeria.

Also, Senator Solomon Adeola from Ogun West Senatorial District defended Tijani, saying his “youthful exuberance” and “shortcoming” should be forgiven.

Adeola, said Tijani has what it takes to use his skills to develop Nigeria’s IT industry, saying the baby should not be thrown away with the bath water.

The Senate Minority Leader representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Simon Mwadkwon, read another “non-patriotic” by Tijani which was posted sometimes in 2021.

Similarly, Senate Majority Leader representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, described Tijani as an “EndSARS protester.”

Bamidele said his daughter also protested police brutality and extrajudicial killings in October 2020.

He said said Tijani was trying to speak for his generation and should not be haunted for the tweet.

The Senate Leader said Tinubu wants to work with young people like Tijani to bring harmonise their ideas for the betterment of the country.

Bamidele asked youths to learn from Tijani’s situation and thereafter urged his colleagues to forgive the nominee.

Meanwhile, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Tijani’s apology has been accepted.

“We are all fathers and we cannot throw the baby away with the bath water…On behalf of the Senate, I want to accept your apology. You can take take a bow and leave,” he said.