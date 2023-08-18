‘I’m sorry,’ Farida Sobowale apologises over suicide attempt

Lagos State socialite and entrepreneur, Farida Abdulkabir, popularly known as Farida Sobowale, has apologised to her children over her attempt to commit suicide by jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge, into Lagos Lagoon.

She said: “I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.”

Vanguard reported that Farida Sobowale, the owner of House of Phareedah Bodycare and Spa, was rescued from jumping into the Lagoon by Lagosians on Thursday.

She reportedly parked her Lexus SUV at the extension of the Third Mainland Bridge, and made an attempt to dive into the lagoon, before some Lagosians alighted from their vehicles and held her.

In a viral video, the beautician wore black attire and sobbed profusely as she was held by the individuals who restrained her from jumping off the bridge.

‘I am sorry’

Explaining her action in an audio that has also gone viral, Farida Sobowale blamed it on love.

Sobowale said her N100 million marriage with another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, crashed after two months.

Farida Sobowale said: “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“It was love that pushed me into this. He told me that he was going to be with me, make me have children for him.

“I have forgiven my ex-husband. May God provide him with another wife,” she added.

Farida Sobowale and her estranged husband had been revealing shocking family secrets on social media and calling each other names.