I’m sad over drift in Afenifere – Fasoranti

— We’re in a sorry state, requires urgent restoration effort

—- As group is to set up reconciliation, unity committee

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National leader of the Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed sadness over the drift within the group and called for urgent restoration to steer it away from the current trajectory.

Pa Fasoranti, said this during the groups meeting held at his country home, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him” Since I appointed my brother, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Oba Oladipo Olaitan as acting leader and deputy leader respectively about three years ago, a lot has happened.

“A noticeable drift away from our core values of consultation, brotherliness and camaraderie and traditional process of conducting the business of the

organization, upon which our collegial system of leadership is based, has been severely threatened.

” This threat has been further exacerbated by more recent events, culminating in a fracture of the traditional backbone of the organization.

” I am sorry to say, without

mincing words, that our organization is in a sorry state and requires urgent restoration effort to steer it away from the current trajectory.

“This wasn’t my vision or expectation

when I appointed the acting leader and deputy leader. And to say that I am sad and disappointed at the turn of events is an understatement.

“I am particularly disturbed because

unless, we take urgent remedial action, the future looks very bleak and the necessary resources to revamp our organization are being depleted by the day.

“I have called you here today therefore, as leaders and responsible members of this organization, to challenge yourself to find a lasting solution to the current impasse.

” I implore you to engage frankly and honestly in the spirit of comradeship and mutual respect for which we are well known and upon which this organization is founded.

“With determination and commitment, I believe you are all able to find a solution that will propel Afenifere to greater heights.To keep Afenifere one is a task that must be achieved by us all.

Meanwhile, a communique issued after the meeting attended by prominent leaders of the group from across the country, said that “Afenifere is to be reinvigorated to be stronger and be able to continue to fulfill its mandate of being the Vanguard for the Yoruba Race.

“To achieve this, a Committee is to be set up to achieve reconciliation and unity.

“Afenifere is an Ideological Movement. It is not a Political Party.

“Deviation from the basic Principles of Afenifere has been responsible for the undesirable turn of events in the last two years.

“Arising from the above, Afenifere is to be brought back to its core values and tradition.

“The meeting took note of Census coming up next year. It was noted that biometric method was successfully used for Voters Card registration.

It added that “As such, Afenifere strongly call the Federal Government to make the National Population Commission to use the same Biometric Method rather than the manual method that is prone to abuse as had happened several times in the past.

Present at the meeting include, former Secretary to Government of the Federation SGF, Oba Olu Falae, former Ondo state governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Osun state deputy governor, lyiola Omisore, former Secretary General of Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Abagun Kole Omololu, Mr Dare Babarinsa amongst other Yoruba leaders.