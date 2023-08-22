I’m here to deliver, says Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reiterated his commitment to delivering on his constitutional mandate in the interior ministry.

Tunji-Ojo said this while addressing the head of the agencies under the supervision of the Ministry after assuming office.

Recall that Tunji-Ojo and 45 other ministers were sworn in by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday.

His Spokesperson, Babatunde Alo, said in a statement, that the Minister, at his maiden meeting with staff of the Ministry, called for synergy among the paramilitary service chiefs in the ministry.

Alo said the minister while charging them to discharge their duties in line with the law, said, “I am here to work, but in working we must have a good environment. The work of this ministry affects everyone, whether you are rich or poor.

“I don’t lead from the back; I lead from the front. We will try, and we will do our best to provide leadership built on the foundation of your support.

“I am here to make a change and to deliver results, and I need you to help me do that.

The minister said that while he would do his utmost to ensure that the ministry meets its set expectations and goals, he won’t hesitate to hold any of the paramilitary chiefs responsible if they fail to rightfully discharge their duties.

According to him, just as the president will hold him accountable, he will also hold the paramilitary chiefs responsible for their respective agencies.

“Just as Mr. President will hold me accountable for whatever happens in the Ministry of Interior, I will never hold your subordinates responsible for anything; I will hold you responsible for anything that goes wrong”, he added.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyi Akinlade, while responding, expressed excitement at the designation of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to the ministry; she also reassured the minister of the support of all its personnel.

Alo said that those present at the meeting include the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa; the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola; the Controller General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji; and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi.