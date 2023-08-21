I’m helping to grow Africa’s travel industry – Travelpreneur, Leroy Egega

Leroy Egega

Leroy Egega, an enterprising young visionary, has taken the African travel industry by storm through his remarkable venture, Leben Travels & Tours. Founded in 2017, the firm has rapidly risen to become a leading travel agency, reshaping the aviation landscape in Africa and beyond.

Leroy’s journey from a dynamic, hardworking entrepreneur to the Founder and CEO of Leben Travels & Tours is nothing short of inspiring.

Speaking at a recent press conference in Lagos, Leroy stated that he joined the industry with a vission to provide unparalleled travel experiences that reflect his company’s core values of professionalism, integrity, diligence, and honesty.

Under his visionary leadership, Leben Travels & Tours has achieved remarkable milestones, standing out through its commitment to quality and excellence. “As part of our expansion plans, we’ve partnered with renowned mega agencies. Our commitment to hub of travel services, centres on offering a wide array of options that cater to diverse client needs”,says Leroy Egega .

Leroy’s background, education, and experiences have uniquely shaped his approach to the travel industry. Born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, Leroy’s mixed heritage mirrors his global perspective. Having pursued his education in both Delta state and Middlesex University, London, Leroy’s diverse upbringing has fostered a distinct business acumen.

Reflecting on his journey, Leroy shared, “With Leben Travels & Tours, we have revolutionized the concept of a digital travel agency in Africa, combining convenience and excellence. Our journey has taken us across continents, gaining insights from business tours in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.”

Leroy’s commitment to enhancing client experiences is evident in the recent launch of new services and partnerships, solidifying Leben Travels & Tours as a one-stop destination for all travel needs. His dedication to crafting positive markers that elevate service delivery underscores his determination to continually push boundaries.

As Leben Travels & Tours continues to flourish, Leroy Egega’s story stands as an embodiment of African entrepreneurship and innovation. His relentless pursuit of excellence in the travel industry continues to inspire individuals and businesses alike, reshaping the way people explore the world.