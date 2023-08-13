‘I’m happy with my squad’ – Juventus coach, Allegri  rules out Lukaku signing 

Juventus coach Max Allegri, has ruled out a possibility of signing Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, saying he doesn’t expect anymore additions to his squad.

Recall that the Chelsea striker has been in talks with Juve.

But Allegri said, “I am happy with the squad at my disposal and I doubt any new players will arrive.

“We will start the season with this group, we are covered in every role. The club is vigilant on the market, I don’t know what will happen, but I am very happy.”

Allegri also said, “You could tell from the first days of training he had different legs. I am happy with him and with everyone, there’s a good spirit and we must continue like this.

“I applaud [Dusan] Vlahovic and Chiesa for their efforts helping the defence and pressing, they were well-organised.

‘The two strikers really are the balance of the team and if they are out of position, it’s difficult to press effectively,” he said.