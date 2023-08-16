I’m conquering the world of business after football exploits – Jeffter Ohene Kwaah

By Rita Okoye

Anyone hearing for the first time that the man behind the wave-making Edge Barbershop in Trondheim was once a footballer will wonder why he left the glitzy world of soccer for the ‘mundane’ barbering business.

But after seeing some of the entrepreneurial exploits of Jeffter Ohene Kwaah and his full achievements, one is easily convinced that he took the right steps.

For someone who nurtured a childhood ambition to become a footballer, he was able to live his dream for a decade from 2004 to 2014, when he played for Ghana’s Black Starlets in the Under-20 team in 2010 and the Norwegian club Strindheim TF until 2014.

Forced to give up football after sustaining injuries, Jeffter Ohene Kwaah reinvented himself to become a business guru.

In the nine years since he quit football, he has transformed seamlessly into a successful entrepreneur, having launched a number of successful ventures in Ghana, his native country, and Norway, the country where he was born and raised.

As he explained recently, “Retiring from football let me realise other aspects of myself.”

Trained as a plumber, he worked for Caverion, one of Norway’s biggest companies focused on technical installations and the maintenance of buildings. In addition, he also worked as a model for at least three years under the New York-based Surface Model Management.

He founded other businesses by the side in Norway and also affiliated with brands in Ghana, but ultimately the one that resonated the most was his barbershop franchise, The Edge Barbershop, which he opened in the three Norwegian cities of Oslo, Lillestrom, and Trondheim.

Given the attention he is receiving from the media as the owner of the “largest barbershop in Norway” and the calibre of global customers of the brand, Jeffter Ohene Kwaah has no doubt found his Midas touch in business.