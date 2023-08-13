I’m concerned about peaceful coexistence of Nigeria, Africa – Kingsley Amafibe

By Rita Okoye

Themed “Sustainable Peace and Economic Growth in Africa”, the 12th Peace Achievers International Summit, Award has promised to be one of the best event put together by the agency to enlighten and honour personalities across the globe.

Scheduled to hold on October 21st ,2023, at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel Abuja, nomination has already opened.

Speaking with the project director, Amb Kingsley Amafibe, he explained that the aim of this summit is to bring people from various background to discuss and dissect issues bothering the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria , Africa and the world at large.

“Nigeria is a great country. We love to see it prosper and stand tall in the on t global stage. To achieve this , she has to champion peace and prosperity of Africa. This is one of the reasons we’re setting the agenda for the world.

“Also, we use the opportunity in collaboration American Management University USA to confer Honorary Doctorate Degree

and Fellowship Award from Crown Point International College of Health Science,” he he stated.

Amb Kingsley Amafibe is the project director, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide. He hails from Delta State Nigeria and grows up in Port-Harourt. A peace advocate with 15 years’ experience, a seasoned entrepreneur, media personality, management coach, peace and conflict director, event manager, and business developer. A graduate of finance and banking with great skills in financial management, investment banking, Advanced Economic Theories, data modelling, people management,

Professional Courses

Master Degree in Business Administration from American Management University, USA, Member Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership, Certificate on Advance Leadership Masterclass at Gotni Leadership Centre, Special Recognition Award from the University of Abuja

He is the founder of Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Good Dreams Vocational Centre, Kadd Properties, Big Dreams Telent Show, Peace Achievers International Awards, Northern Nigeria Peace Award, Peace Charity Football Match, Abuja All White Pool Party, Alpha Plus International Mag Magazine, Amb Kingsley Amafibe Peace Foundation and 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa.

Amb Kingsley Amafibe is married to Mrs Rosita obumnaeke Amafibe and blessed with 2 children, Prince David Uzochukwu and Daniel Tobechukwu Amafibe

Amb Kingsley Amafibe has received many international and local awards including Ambassador for Peace from Universal Peace Foundation, Honor from the Nigerian Army, Youth Ambassador Award, 100 Most Influential personalities in Delta State, Goodwill Ambassador Award, University of Abuja Award for excellence, Northern Nigeria Youth Award for Excellence in Peace building, International Peace Commission Award for Excellence in Peace and Community Development, Award for Excellence in Peace and Conflict Resolution from World Peace Ambassadors and International Peace Commission Award for Excellence in Leadership and Management. Peace Builder of the Year award from AEMA Africa.

Amb Kingsley Amafibe started the Peace Achievers International Awards since 2011, a platform that rewarded individuals and organisations over the years through peace and community development. This gave birth to the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa.