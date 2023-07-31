I’m building seamless retail platform – Techpreneur, Ihemenandu Okechukwu

A telecommunications brand, Emma Blinks Telecom services has emerged as a game-changer, transforming the online shopping landscape through its functional website and mobile application. As a VTU partner business, the platform offers users the opportunity to resell and retail various products and services.

In a recent press engagement in Lagos, the founder Mr Ihemenandu Okechukwu stated that the brand aim to simplify and help people stay easily connected. The brand which started operations in 2020 has built strong customer base within Nigeria , placing it as one of the most reliable platforms in the telecommunication industry.

“Our platforms have been carefully designed to provide a seamless experience, ensuring that our customers can easily navigate our services and make transactions effortlessly”, Said Ihemenandu. “Whether you are an individual looking to recharge your phone or a business owner interested in buying bulk data or airtime, we have you covered”.

Ihemenandu emphasized on the services offered on the platform adding that users can conveniently subscribe to data bundles, make utility bill payments, subscribe to cable TV services, and acquire educational pins for exams such as WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB.

He further revealed that the platform is exploring new partnerships and hoping to expand its service offerings beyond Abia state to meet the evolving needs of new customers within and across the country.

On strengthening relationship with client, Ihemenandu okechukwu stated that he has subjected himself to continuous learning and grasping new experience from interactions with clients from diverse age bracket and backgrounds.

With hope to become one-stop solution for all telecommunication needs, Emma Blinks Telecom services through its transparent and swift delivery process has solidified it’s position as a reliable telecommunications brand and garnered avalanche of recommendations from clients across the country.