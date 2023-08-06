I’m a specimen, a national treasure, says Nollywood tallest actor, Raymond Okafor

By Ayo Onikoyi

Standing at a height of 6.8ft, no actor will argue with Raymond Okafor that he is the tallest man in Nollywood. He says he is a specimen and a national treasure of sorts while sharing his experience as a giant of a man.

” Being the tallest man in Nollywood is not just about the height, I work out too, so the body is well built. I get so much attention, not just from colleagues, not just females, the males and the children too. I’m a specimen, a national treasure.

“The body is tight, the height, the voice, the looks, my charisma. I’m like a slow lion, I don’t make a lot of noise, I let my presence make the noise. Even when I walk around the mall a lot of people come to take pictures with me. It is a marvelous work of God. I’m super happy about the experience.

“The experience has been good except sometimes when I’m not in a good mood. Sometimes, height comes with its own challenges, everybody wants to talk to you and you have to laugh and be nice regardless of your mood. Of course, not everybody will like you but a lot of people are attracted to my height . I’m basically a real life giant,” he said.

While Raymond wallows in the attention his height and physique brings, it was a major challenge for him when he was starting out as an actor in the industry.

“Coming up as an actor is always a very difficult thing. It is a very difficult career to begin if you don’t have a sponsor. So, it was very difficult for me. The biggest challenge I had to face was movement because of my height and physique. Then, I didn’t have a car and it was difficult for me to take public transport, traveling from Lagos to Asaba and to Port Harcourt. Transportation was a major challenge since I didn’t have enough money to fly. Sometimes when I took the plane it was difficult for me unless I took the emergency exit roll or A1 at the front, if it is Air Peace. Traveling was a major problem for me.

Raymond, who is a 7th child of 9 was born and raised in Benin City, Edo State. He attended Oko Polytechnic.

Some of the movies he had starred include but not limited to Destiny, Better tomorrow, The Hookup , Twins Apart, Unholy Siblings, Amaka, Mama G-square, Our Bond and 21 Days Night