Illegal immigrants behind criminal activities in Nigeria – NIS boss

Kwara Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Compt. Aminu Shamsuddin celebrating the 60 years anniversary of the Service’s existence in Kwara, on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says illegal immigrants are behind most criminal activities being perpetrated in the country.

The Kwara Comptroller of NIS, Compt. Aminu Shamsuddin, made this known while speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, during the 60th anniversary of the service.

The comptroller said that the country was surrounded by Francophone countries, whose nationals desperately loved to stay in Nigeria.

He said that the immigrants were desperate to enter Nigeria due to socioeconomic hardships in their countries, adding that NIS had to take extra measures to scrutinise and check every immigrant before entry.

“These people think Nigeria is a paradise and truly, we are the mother of Africa.

“They always struggle to be part of us and are ready to spend huge sum of money to obtain Nigerian passport.

“They also get married to Nigerians in their bid to be Nigerians, which is why we painstakingly check every immigrant.

“We have undergone training and can easily ascertain if someone is a Nigerian or not,” he said.

Shamsuddin explained that the processes of scrutiny sometimes make issuance of international passport take some time, and enjoined Nigerians to show understanding and patience.

He however said that the service had some challenges, among which was lack of awareness on the importance of international passport.

“Nigerians believe that passport is only for those that are traveling abroad, but in actual sense, passport can be used for many other things, as it serves as a vital document for many purposes,” Shamsuddin explained.

The immigration boss said that NIS was closer to the people more than other paramilitary agencies, due to the services they provide to the people.

He listed some of the services to include provision of passports and visas to non-Nigerians both at home and abroad, among other functions.

The comptroller said that the Ag. Comptroller-General of NIS, Mrs Caroline Wuraola-Adepoju, had directed all the states of the federation to celebrate the remarkable event.

Shamsuddin presented awards to the best performing officers in the state, including Alabi Israel (2023 Best Parade Officer); and Abdulrafiu Lukman (Best Parade Commander of the Year).

The Best Performing Officer award went to Isah Muhammed; Rasak Aliyu won the most Resourceful Officer of the Year; while the Best Provost of the Year award was clinched by AbdulBashir AbdulWahab.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 60 years anniversary would be celebrated for some days, starting from Aug. 1, with a series of other activities. (NAN)