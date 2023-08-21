I’ll stop open-grazing in Abuja – FCT Minister Wike vows

The newly-sworn-in minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that he would put an end open grazing in Abuja.

Wike made this vow while speaking upon his assumption of office as FCT Minister in Abuja on Monday.

The immediate past Rivers state governor said herdsmen can rear their cattle outside the city but would no longer be allowed to graze on the grasses used for the beautification of the city.

He said, “We will consult with the herdsmen to see how we will stop [open grazing] because we can not allow cows inside the city.

“They can be outside the city because the grasses are outside the city. The grasses in city were planted to beautify the city. It is not that one that they would eat.

“So, we will discuss. Let us say it, you are trying inside the [presidential] Villa for example, and you see about 20,000 to 40,000 goats, if foreigners see that, how would they feel?”

Wike also vowed to crack down on illegal markets in the FCT.

“We are not going to tolerate the issue of everywhere is market. Yes, I know that things are difficult, but that doesn’t mean you should cause crises for other people. You are looking for what to put in your stomach, it must be done within the framework of the law.

“In a city, people are selling with umbrellas under the trees. These things caused insecurity. We can not allow it,” he said.