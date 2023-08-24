I’ll speak with manufacturers on reducing cement prices — Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

ABUJA—MINISTER of Works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday, promised to dialogue with cement manufacturers over reducing the prices of their products.

He spoke while featuring on Sunrise Daily, a channel television programme.

The minister said contractors have complained over the high cost of cement in the country and made claims that importing the product would be cheaper.

His words: “I’m going to be running figures with them (cement manufacturers) to check the cost of cement if we import it and the cost they are giving us here.

“A lot of contractors have complained that it is cheaper to import, but we are not allowed to import cement because we have to help the cement industries, but they also have to be reasonable with us if we are going to be patronising them.

“There is a need to use concrete technology. It’s going to make our roads last for a minimum of 50 years.”

Umahi also said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is ready to provide funds for the construction of quality roads in the country.

“We are looking at all these things. How do we cut down costs? Because the primary issue is also the cost of construction.

“We are looking at the figures but it looks like a lot of contractors are not willing, but I will make them to make the change – we are all engineers.

“I am telling them your profit, I will protect whatever thing you want to make but, let’s help Nigeria, let’s build a road that will last and the funny thing is that the government – the President will give out the money.”