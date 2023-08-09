I’ll see to largest domestic deportation if elected, Trump vows

Former United States President Donald Trump has said he will abolish the open border policy of his successor, President Joe Biden, and see to the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if he emerges winner of the 2024 presidential polls.

Trump made this known during a campaign event in New Hampshire, stressing that he will deploy all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to achieve this.

“I will immediately terminate all the open border policy of the Biden administration. Our country is being invaded. Following the Eisenhower-Howard model, we will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. Gotta do it,” Trump said.

According to New York Times, the ex-president added, “They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you,”

The threat was not the first from Trump, as he had talked about the deportation of people living in the States illegally.

Recall that in 2019, when he was the president, Trump threatened to extradite millions of people living in the US illegally.

He also pledged in June 2019, that his administration “will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Trump was indicted on felony charges on August 1 for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the US Capitol, with the Justice Department acting to hold him accountable for an unprecedented effort to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power and threaten American democracy.

He, however, has called the charges “politically motivated” picking holes with the Biden administration anytime he has the opportunity to speak to the media or use social media.