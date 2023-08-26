I’ll not rest until I pack out international stadium – Apostle Johnson Suleman

There are indications that the lifelong aspiration of packing out international stadium to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ by the founder of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman may have become reality following recent indications.

This is coming after an overcrowded crusade at the AAO International Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, had repeatedly expressed the desire to fill up stadium for the gospel just as people would sell out stadiums to watch football matches.

Pictures and video shared on the internet, during the cleric’s crusade in Cameroon are currently generating elixir as his followers are linking his desires to the current wave.

Commenting on the situation, a Twitter user said: “Sometimes, ago, I was in OFM Lagos church when Apostle Johnson Suleman said he won’t rest until he sees stadiums packed out for The Lord like UEFA Champions League Final. Today, I am a living witness as he packs out AAO International Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon.

“I can’t contain my joy seeing God bringing the prayers and desires of his children to pass.

This is really phenomenon, Jesus Christ is winning.” Another user, @pastorEvar57039 said the described the development as a divine remembrance for Cameroon by the Lord Jesus Christ.

Another user, @epiezitons said: “Thank you so much papa for coming. We are truly being blessed.”

Another user identified as @olobeze said: “I am never in doubt of God’s hands on His servant. More grace and strength and blessings man of God.”