I’ll guide Nigeria into knowledge-based economy – Nnaji

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The newly inaugurated Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Uche Nnaji says he is prepared to guide Nigeria into knowledge-based new world economy.

Chief Nnaji made this known on Tuesday on his resumption of duty in Abuja.

He said that his objective in the Ministry is to transform the fortunes of the country through critical activities of the ministry, in particular the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.

He charged Directors and heads of departments to rededicate themselves to service and roll off their sleeves for work for the progress of the country.

“As a new minister, I am awards of few existing policies and strategic documents of the ministry, in particular the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy.

I expect briefing g from the Directors and DGs on the implementation of this policy in their respective departments and agencies.”

“However, these briefings should provide brief high-level summaries, while the comprehensive documents will be submitted for in-dept analysis.”

As part of his rules of engagement for the staff of the ministry, the minister offered strong guidance on the following key principles: strong collaboration between the ministry and agencies is vital; prudence utilization of resources and accountability.