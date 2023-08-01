I’ll dominate charts and capture hearts of music lovers worldwide – Kiiwii

By Rita Okoye

After a much-anticipated and lengthy hiatus, the sensational artist Kiiwii is back with a bang, dropping his latest masterpiece, ‘FEELZ’.

This comes after his last release in 2021, ‘My Crew’ ft lil 5ive which is perhaps the toughest drill and trap crossover the country has heard. ‘FEELZ’ is a testament to Kiiwii’s extraordinary talent and evolution as an artist.

With a distinct blend of genres and a refreshing sonic approach, the track showcases Kiiwii’s signature style while pushing boundaries to create an unforgettable auditory experience.

As fans eagerly waited for Kiiwii’s return, ‘FEELZ’ comes as a breath of fresh air, reinvigorating the industry with its infectious energy.

‘FEELZ’ is available on all major streaming platforms and digital stores, making it accessible to fans worldwide. Kiiwii’s return to the spotlight promises to be a momentous event, with ‘FEELZ’ poised to dominate the charts and capture the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.