Ikukundu leaders laud Uzodimma on IriJi  Mbaise festival

By Innocent Anaba

The Ikukundu Leadership Empowerment and Progress Foundation, ILEAP, has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State over IriJi Mbaise Festival.

Executive Director of IEAP, Iyke Anyanwu, in a statement, said: “Our cherished new yam celebration, The IriJi Mbaise Festival, is a profound symbol of our community’s rich cultural heritage, a time when we come together to honor tradition and celebrate the new yam harvest.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Governor Uzodimma for his transformational leadership, especially his focus on key developmental projects such as the reconstruction of the Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia express road.

“Has positively impacted our community, fostering economic growth and enhancing our movement and connectivity.

“Governor Uzodimma’s dedication to the welfare of Imo State is truly commendable. His policies and projects resonate with the values of unity, progress, and empowerment that we hold dear at ILEAP.”

Expressing ILEAP’s support for Uzodimma’s re-election come November 2023, he noted: “His commitment to development and his vision for our great state have earned our trust and admiration. We will remember and reciprocate his good work with massive support during the gubernatorial election.”

Meanwhile, Imo State government has beefed up security in the state, ahead of this year’s new yam festival of the Mbaise nation of the three council areas of Ahiazu, Ezinihitte and Aboh.