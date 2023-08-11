Ikotun bus tragedy: ‘How my brother’s wife was crushed to death, daughter in coma’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Eyewitnesses have narrated how a woman and her two year old daughter were crushed by a reckless bus driver along Governor’s Road, Ikotun area of Lagos state.

It was gathered that the mother identified as Iya Bolu, popularly called “Mummy Gold,” died in the process of saving the life of her daughter. The daughter is still in coma as doctors are battling to save her life at Igando General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the ill-fated bus has been arrested and detained at Ikotun Police Station for further action.

An in-law to the deceased woman, simply identified as Dauda Koselu narrated how the fatal auto crash happened.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the incident, Koselu, narrated thus,” The sad incident happened at about 4pm on Thursday.

“As you can see, (pointing to the damaged shops) the bus driver while struggling with the steering rammed into some shops along the road and headed for where the woman and her daughter were sitting.

“Iya Bolu, seeing the bus coming fast into their direction quickly, went to save the daughter who was also standing outside but both of them were caught under the bus and dragged to few distance before the bus came to a halt.

“The bloodstains of the two victims can be seen on the floor. To show you how deadly the situation was.

“The bus driver fled immediately, when he was almost lynched by passersby who gathered at the scene of the accident.

“The bus which is a Hummer Bus, it was gathered from people around that the driver who claimed he fell asleep, lost control of the vehicle and dragging along some few metres, rammed into the shops and cleared about five shops.

“Both mother and daughter were immediately extricated from under the bus and rushed to the hospital, by first responders and passersby.

“The mother has been deposited in the morgue, while the daughter is still in coma at Igando General Hospital.”

Also, an eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Seyi, who operates one of the bars around the scene, described the deceased as a very gentle and lovely woman.

According to Seyi, “She was rushing to go and save her daughter but unfortunately, the bus crushed the two of them. The driver ran away when people tried to lynch him.

“But we heard he later turned himself to the police at Ikotun Division. It was just unfortunate. The driver dragged along from the pavement in front of my bar and dragged all the way to several shops, crushing the victims in the process.”

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer at Ikotun, Adagba Johnson, confirmed the sad incident.

According to him “I’m aware, our men were at the scene. We also have the suspect in custody.”

Also, the Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Babatunde Farinloye, confirmed the incident, saying, “My men were at the scene of the incident. The bus and other structures have been evacuated.”