Ike Shorunmu joins Abia Warriors coaching crew

By Steve Oko

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has joined the technical crew of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia as the club’s new goalkeepers coach.

The AFCON 2000 runner-up who hails from Ogun State, was unveiled Monday at the club’s Secretariat in Umuahia by the new Chairman of Abia Warriors, Coach John Obuh.

His unveiling was witnessed by members of management.

Speaking at the brief but impressive ceremony, Coach Obuh said he decided to bring onboard Shorunmu because of his vast experience and antecedents in goalkeeping.

He expressed confidence that Shorunmu coming on board, would add more value to the coaching crew and the club in its entirety.

In a remark, the ex-Super Eagles’ keeper said he settled for Abia Warriors based on personal conviction and expressed confidence that the team will achieve greater success this season.

A statement by a member of the Abia Warrior Media Team , Mr Igwe Onuoha, described the development as ” very exciting.”

Governor Alex Otti recently appointed Coach Obuh who was a former National Coach of the Flying Eagles to chair Abia Warriors Management team for more efficient delivery.