Ijewere, Ajibade, Okorogba, others for Women of Rubies media visibility bootcamp

An impressive lineup of six thought leaders and experts from the media, marketing and business industries namely Tosin Ajibade, Esther Ijewere, Nora Agbakhamen, Brenda Okorogba, Chichi Uchendu and Gussi Toby, have been scheduled feature at Women of Rubies’ highly anticipated Media Visibility BootCamp.

A statement by Women of Rubies, a leading platform dedicated to empowering and showcasing women’s achievements, noted that the exclusive event was designed to equip female business owners and aspiring influencers with the tools and strategies they need to elevate their media presence and make a significant impact in their respective industries.

According to the statement, the Women of Rubies Media Visibility Bootcamp is more than just a learning program; it’s a transformational journey that equips you with the necessary skills to amplify your voice, elevate your brand, and make a lasting impact.

“The program uniquely blends expert-led training, hands-on exercises, and a supportive community to ensure you achieve maximum growth.

“We are thrilled to host the Women of Rubies Media Visibility BootCamp, a one-of-a-kind event aimed at empowering and uplifting women in business.”

According to Esther Ijewere, Founder of Women of Rubies, “Our goal is to provide participants with the knowledge and resources they need to amplify their voices and reach their peak potential.

“It’s time for women to shine and leave their mark on the media landscape!”

She added that the BootCamp is scheduled to take place virtually on August 11th and 12th, with limited spots available, encouraging participants to “register early via our website.”

“Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from these accomplished professionals, gaining valuable insights and practical tips to enhance their brand visibility and impact.

“The Bootcamp will end with a fireside chat featuring remarkable speakers — Ariyike Akinbobola, Maryam Muritala, Funmi Ayowole and Nikki Porcher.