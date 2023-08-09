Ijaw monarchs urge Oborevwori to fund DESOPADEC

Governor Oborevwori

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ijaw traditional rulers in Delta State have expressed displeasure with number of abandoned Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, projects littering many Ijaw communities and other parts of the state, urging Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to effectively fund the commission to redress the problem.

Chairman of Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, HRM Joseph Timiyan, Torububor I (Agbonu), the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom, made the appeal, yesterday, when appointees of Ijaw extraction and management staff in the commission paid a working visit to the traditional rulers.

He said Governor Oborevwori inherited a long list of abandoned projects of the commission, urging him to end the cycle with proper funding.

The monarch also enjoined the new board of the commission to ensure they deploy every money released to the commission for projects accordingly.

HRM Pere S.P. Luke-Kalanama VIII, Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom; HRM, Charles Ayemi-Botu, Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu LGA, and others also harped on adequate funding of the commission to live its mandate in oil-bearing communities.

Earlier, Executive Director, Social Services in the commission, Favour Izoukumor, and his colleague, the commissioner representing Ijaw ethnic nationality, Okpoye Spencer, in their separate comments, assured that the commission would deliver the dividends of democracy across its mandate areas in the state, adding that they would work with the vision of the governor to ensure development of all oil producing communities.