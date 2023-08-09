Ijaw leaders fuelling Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh crisis — Unagha

By Emma Amaize

AN Urhobo ethnic nationality leader in Delta State, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, has accused some unnamed Ijaw leaders of stoking the protracted communal crisis between the people of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh, two neighbouring Urhobo and Ijaw communities in the state.

In a statement, yesterday, Unagha said: “I want to state categorically that some prominent Ijaw leaders are fuelling the prolonged Aladja and Ogbe Ijaw crisis.

“These leaders do not want the crisis to end, which is why they are hightening the tension in the area. I want to draw attention to a video in circulation in which a prominent Ijaw gave order that Aladja should be wiped out.

“The viral video alleged that the decision to attack Aladja was taken at the residence of the notable Ijaw leader.

“I call on the security agencies to investigate the source of the video that is capable of further increasing the tension between the two communities.

“In the same vein, I appeal to both communities to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the area. The two communities have lived together for too long to allow Satan into their midst and the souls they are busy wasting cannot be brought back.

“I call on the state government to implement the white paper report to save the situation. The human souls they are wasting is regrettable.”