Ijaw chieftain, Warefa canvasses ministerial appointment for Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to reconsider appointing Femi Fani-Kayode as Minister to be part of the next Federal Executive Council to help actualise the ” Renewed Hope” of the present administration.

Chairman and Managing Director of TUWASCO Marine Services Limited, Engr. Arthur Warefa made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Warri, Delta State.

He said, ” I am appealing to our amiable President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to appoint Femi Fani-Kayode as Minster. He has the experience, ably competent and vast to contribute meaningfully to the efficient implementation of Tinubu’s programmes”

Warefa said despite the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees by the Senate, the President can still nominate Fani-Kayode as Ministerial nominee from Osun State.

According to him, “someone like Femi Fani-Kayode whose immense contribution was felt during the electioneering process that gave victory to the APC and Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be needed in the President Tinubu’s cabinet and his (Fani-Kayode) inputs as member of cabinet will make positive impact because most of us became fans of the RENEWED HOPE project through him.”

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism and Aviation from Osun State was also Minister of Aviation under the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.