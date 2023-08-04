Ijaw Chieftain hails Tinubu for nominating Lokpobiri as minister

President Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Chairman/CEO Ijaw Youth Consultative Forum, Comrade Preye Ebizimor has applauded the nomination of former minister of state for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

His nomination was contained in a letter sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

The former lawmaker was nominated along with 18 others, including former governors Simon Lalong of Plateau state, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, among others.

Reacting to Lokpobiri’s nomination, Comrade Preye Ebizimor and the forum expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding an industrious ‘Son of Ijaw’ land worthy to serve in his cabinet.

He said Lokpobiri’s nomination is a round peg in a round hole, noting that he has a lot to offer in expanding the developmental frontiers of the country.

He said, “No doubt one of the shinning stars from the Niger Delta, Sen. Lokpobiri personifies experiential capacity that has transversed both the executive and legislative arms of government.

“As a member of the Nigerian Senate, Lokpobiri sponsored the elderly persons bill, which will give legal support, welfare and recreational facilities to elderly people in the country.

“He made outstanding contributions in the legislative and oversight businesses of the hallowed chamber in various committees he belonged to, including sports, public accounts, police affairs, Niger delta, millennium development goals, water resources, and solid minerals.

“As an expert in Environmental Rights and Environmental Law, he has counselled the government on global standard practices, which has further enhanced a harmonious relationship between oil-bearing communities in Niger Delta and the federal government.

“We have no doubt that in whatever capacity the President may deem him worthy, he would perform with a remarkable footprints for the overall benefit of all Nigerians”.