Iheanacho hungry for more goals after Leicester Carabao Cup progression

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Kelechi Iheanacho has affirmed that he is looking forward to scoring more goals this season after he combined with Wilfred Ndidi to help Leicester City secure qualification to the Carabao Cup second round.

Super Eagles duo, Iheanacho and Ndidi scored as Leicester secured a 2-0 win over League two side, Burton Albion on Wednesday night.

Iheanacho scored and also provided an assist for international teammate Ndidi in the win over Burton Albion.

Ahead of the Foxes’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Iheanacho has said he is eager to score more goals for Leicester after he won the Carabao Cup Man of the Match award on Wednesday evening.

“Hopefully we keep it going against Huddersfield,” the Nigerian striker told the club’s official website.

“It was a good game; we did what we needed to do. We controlled most of the ball, got the goals and hopefully, we take this into the weekend.

“It’s a great feeling to score my first goal of the season. I wasn’t expecting the ball, so it was nice to see it go into the bottom corner, and hopefully there’s more goals to come.

“My back was to the goal, but we always work on finishing in training so that one might only come once in a while, but I’m happy I was able to take it and help the team as well.”

Iheanacho also reflected the positive impact that Italian manager, Enzo Maresca has had on the squad as they hope to build on last week’s Championship victory over rivals Coventry City.

He continued: “The new manager has really brought something to the Club. They’ve changed the mood in the team, the tactics and we know what they want now. So, it’s just about practising, repeating it every day so that it becomes perfect and hopefully we’ll get there.

“It’s part of the tactic, for me to drop deeper and drag the centre-backs out of position, but it’s working well and hopefully we do a bit more in training so that it becomes more natural, and we see the reward on the pitch.”