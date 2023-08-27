IGR Boost: Expert appeals to Gov Eno to invest in tourism

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

An expert in the tourism sector, Mr. Joseph Umoh has appealed to the state government to invest more in the tourism sector to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

Umoh who is the state Chairman of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria ( FTAN) made the appeal while interacting with newsmen weekend in Uyo.

He stressed that the state has many tourists sites with huge potentials that could yield billions of dollars for the state, and urged Governor Umo Eno to remain resolute in his determination to revive and develop the sector.

He regretted that key tourism sites such as the Lord Lugard’s House, at Ikot Abasi; Mary Slessor’s abode at Ibiono Ibom, where she sat in court to stop the ancient tradition of killing of twins, as well as the leppers’ colony, had been left to rot away.

He noted that such tourists centres holds the key to survival of some advanced economies like Israel, where Christian religious pilgrims visit every year on sight-seeing of ancient imprints of Jesus Christ, disciples and other Christian relics with billions of Dollars in capital flights frittered away.

Umoh, who doubles as the Managing Director (MD) of Jous Venture Leisure Group (JVLG), a travel agency in the state, disclosed that over 18 tourism sites across the 31 LGAs have been identified for government to invest, and to re-position the state for strategic exploits in tourism sector.

He recalled that after the popular “Akwa Ibom Dialogue” , the state Governor had constituted a Tourism Committee to visit all tourism sites in the state on a fact – finding mission with a view to developing as money – spinning business ventures for the state.

His words: “We visited virtually all the tourism sites in the state. Some local government have more than one site. We visited about 18 tourism sites waiting to be developed.

At Ikot Abasi council area , there is a layout of the colonial offices including Lord Lugard office , his residence, colonial workers’ offices. We also have the women war memorial; the hall that women assembled before they embarked on what is known in history as the ‘Aba Women Riot of 1929’.

It was supposed to be christened as ‘Ikot Abasi or Ukam Women Riot’, but because the leadership of the women group was in Aba .

This is because the greater part of that war took place in Akwa IbomIn Ikot Abasi.

“We also visited ‘the bridge of no return’ where slaves were kept in a dungeon waiting for deportation through the slave ship”

Umoh said other tourism sites waiting to be explored are Blue river in Ukanafun, Iko beach in Eastern Obolo, Usaka Forest in Obot Akara where the ‘Ultimate Gulder Search event was hosted many years ago .

He appealed to host communities of the identified tourism sites to embrace peace, adding that tourism practice affects everybody in the society positively.