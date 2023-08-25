IGP to Officers: Don’t dent the police image with corruption

•We’ll reward hard work but won’t spare erring officers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, has warned police officers in the country not to dent the image of the police force with corruption.

Egbetokun gave the warning in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while decorating 224 newly promoted officers of the Police Command in Ondo State.

Speaking through the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ebong Ebong, Zone 17, comprising Ondo and Ekiti States, the IG promised that hard work would be rewarded while erring officers wouldn’t go unpunished.

According to him, “To whom much is given, much is expected. Now that you are up there, you must take your responsibilities seriously. Be professional in your duties; be civil but fair. From today on, be in charge of your duties.

“As of today, remove that playfulness as an inspector. Remove it. Show that you are a senior police officer. Maintain your dignity and pride.

“Take note; we are in the ICT era of the internet. So you must always be polite and civil to the people you are dealing with. Take note that the IG doesn’t tolerate corruption.

“Do your best to ensure you don’t dent the image of the police with corruption. We will reward hardworking and efficient officers but will not spare the rod to punish erring officers.

“The excesses of the police are being checked, so do your best and respect human rights.” Know the law and perform your duties. Speaking about the new officers, the Inspector General of Police said that 73 of them were confirmed while the rest remained unconfirmed.

Egbetokun charged them to do their best to ensure the justification of their new ranks.

Earlier, state police commissioner Taiwo Jesubiyi said that “from today, know what to say, where to go, and what to do. You will be a mirror for the younger ones. Psychologically and socially, you have to change, even morally.

Responding, one of the new officers, ASP Tobi Arowojolu, pledged their unalloyed support for the police force and promised to do their best in the discharge of their duties.