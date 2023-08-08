IGP moves to stop attacks on food warehouses, shops nationwide

IGP Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has directed Zonal Inspectors General of Police and Command CPs in the 36 states and FCT to halt any further attacks on food warehouses and government strategic reserve facilities to stop looting of foodstuff and essential stuff by Nigerians.

The IGP’s directive followed the recent looting of food warehouses and shops in parts of Adamawa State by citizens reacting to the economic hardship occasioned by government policies and fears that such attacks and looting may spread.

Speaking at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers on the security situation in the country, Egbetokun said, “To ensure that such attacks do not reoccur in other parts of the country, Command CP’s are directed to henceforth emplace round the clock provision of security at all government warehouses as well as strategic storage facilities and never allow the repeat of the Adamawa incidents.

“It must be noted that the Force is poised to provide all necessary support to the Federal Government as it seeks workable solutions and succor to the present economic situation in the country.

“Let me also use this opportunity to commend all Commands of the Force for the most professional manner in which we managed the recent protest by the citizens and the organized Labour such that no single casualty was recorded while the protest lasted.

While commending Nigerian citizens and the Labour leaders for also conducting themselves in the most peaceful manner, he said, “Indeed, the overall conduct of Police officers in the management of the protest should henceforth, be adopted as a template for operational control of protests across the country.

“In this vein, Commands Commissioners of Police are hereby directed to establish direct liaison and work with Labour Unions and Civil Society Organizations to ensure that Labour related protests, rallies, and similar public activities are peaceful and without incidents.

On the fight against criminality, activities of bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers, the IGP said “We wish to make it clear that we will not leave any stone unturned in our efforts to continually suppress and decimate criminality and heinous activities of non-state actors who cause pains, and sorrows in any part of the country.

“Similarly, we will not condone deliberate and unprovoked harassment, attacks, and unwarranted killings of our Police Officers who have dedicated themselves to securing the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Every such attack or killing henceforth will be met with a commensurate and lawful force as an attack on a public officer in the line of duty is tantamount to an attack on the state. Enough is Enough.

“This strong warning is made clear again so that evil-doers, criminals, and agents of destruction in Nigeria will know that their offenses against the State, its agencies, and its people will not go unpunished.”