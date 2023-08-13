IGP Egbetokun emphasizes strong commitment to community policing, safer society

Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has pointed at the pivotal role expected of police personnel in upholding the novel policies of his command philosophy which will focus on key areas such as community policing, safe schools, discipline, and a safer society in general.

IGP Egbetokun made this known during his duty tour of Kano state which commenced on Friday 11th August, 2023, emphasizing the importance of a closer relationship between law enforcement and the community as well as aiming to enhance public trust.

He disclosed that collaboration for effective crime prevention and resolution, and standaizing policing structures in the country were key noting that the engagements would fortify community policing efforts, enhance discipline, and foster a safer society.

He expressed his unwavering zeal to work tirelessly with all stakeholders to build a more secure society for all citizens in Nigeria the IGP

Furthermore, the police boss disclosed that his intention is to work towards having a police force that is professionally competent, rule of law compliant, service driven and people friendly with a view to adding a boost to the efforts of the government for quick economic recovery and socio-political stability in the country.

The tour included a visit to the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Governor of Kano State, Engr Abba Kabiru Yusu and other members of the Emirate Council, including Alhaji Babba Dan-Agundi, members of the PCRC, and key stakeholders who are crucial to effective policing of Kano state and its environs.

A statement by Force headquarters said, “These meetings underscored the collaborative spirit between law enforcement, traditional institutions, and other relevant sectors in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and Nigeria at large.

“As part of his commitment to set in motion measures of actualizing his reform vision for the NPF, the IGP on his visit to the State Command Headquarters, was accompanied by members of the Force Management Team, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Kano, and the Commissioner of Police for Kano State.”