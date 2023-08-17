IGP decorates 161 new officers in Zamfara

IGP Egbetokun

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The acting Inspector General of Police Acting IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun,Thursday Thursday decorated one hundred and sixty one (161) Police Inspectors serving in Zamfara Command.

The statement by the Police Public Relation Officer ASP Yazid Abubakar, said the state Police Commissioner CP Mohammed Bunu, who on behalf acting IGP decorated the new officers who were recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPII) after successfully passing their Departmental Selection Board interview.

The statement further said the newly promoted officers were decorated following recent promotions released by the Police Service Commission (PSC) as recommended by the Inspector General of Police.

During the decoration ceremony,CP Mohammed Bunu congratulated and reminded them that, to whom much is given, much is expected and urged them to redouble their level of Commitment to duty and effort towards protecting lives and properties of the citizens.He also advised them to ensure that, their new status impacts positively on the families.

The CP thanked the Inspector General of Police for making the welfare of personnel his priority. He assured the good people of Zamfara State that the command under his watch will continue to redouble its effort and commitment to effective policing until normalcy is restored in the state.