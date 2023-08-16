IGP conducts mentoring programme for young women officers

Egbetokun

…Harps on Gender Inclusivity

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun in an effort towards promoting gender inclusivity and professional development within the Nigeria Police Force, has approved and overseen a comprehensive mentoring programme targeting young women officers for better service delivery, decency, and self-esteem.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said the initiative is part of the IGP’s commitment to implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace, and Security inthe country.

He said it is in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 aimed at ensuring gender-sensitive and responsive security sector reform.

“This programme commenced with an interactive session by the representative of the IGP, the Force Gender Adviser, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Aishatu Abubakar Baju and other senior female officers.

The programme was conducted for the recent graduating female Cadets at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, a few days to their passing out parade and presidential commissioning, where she charged them on dedication to work, discipline and committed service to the fatherland.

She added that the young female officers will be placed under the supervision of experienced female officers for continuous mentorship and guidance.

The IGP noted that the mentorship programme aims at providing young women officers with a supportive environment for personal and professional growth, equipping them with essential skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their careers.

The IGP reiterated the NPF’s commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity at all levels.

He noted that the NPF is poised to evolve and adapt to modern challenges which contribute to building a more effective, diverse, and resilient policing system in Nigeria.