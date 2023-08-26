Igbo Youth demands more ministerial slot for Southeast

A social-cultural organization and the assemblage of youth in various clans and communities of Igbo extraction both home and in diaspora, known for promoting national unity and peace “Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide demands for justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo,” in the president Tinubu’s cabinet.

The Igbo youth socio-cultural organisation, Igbo youth assembly worldwide disturbs by president Bola Tinubu’s appointment of only five persons from the South-east as ministers while some other regions had nine ministers.

In a statement on Thursday’s signed by its president-general and secretary, Mr Casmir Irekamba and Comr Leo Chid Chielo respectively, the youths demanded the appointment of more ministers from the South-east region to correct the alleged marginalisation of the region in the ministerial appointments.

“The Igbo youth assembly worldwide feels that it is unfair and unjust. The Igbo youth assembly worldwide believes in one united Nigeria, and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice and equity.

Right from the inception of the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, the Igbo youth assembly worldwide has been supporting federal government in promoting national unity and oneness of Nigeria.

“We therefore demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo,” National unity is the process of bringing together a variety of individuals from distinct cultural, ethnic, tribal, and social backgrounds in a specific setting or polity for a common good”, the statement reads.

IYA Worldwide argued that beyond the recent ministerial appointments, the South-east has continued to suffer marginalisation in various areas beginning from the creation of states in Nigeria.

The youths said that the creation of states in the country was carried out by successive military governments and that the South-east was shortchanged because they did not “play much part” in the exercise.

The Igbo youth assembly worldwide has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider appointing more ministers from the South-east region to balance with other regions.

IYA Worldwide has young seasoned professional Engineers and administrators with decades of experience in the oil & gas sector, industrial, manufacturing and Services sectors that should be considered for the vacant ministerial slot.

Igbo youth assembly worldwide is blessed with a lot of talented and intelligent youths leaders and mentors who are barely given the chance or opportunity to exercise these gifts.

The IYA Worldwide believes that a youth advocate, mentor, a successful technocrat, that possesses the qualities necessary to effectively represent the interests of Nigerian youth should be considered for the vacant ministerial slot.

IYA Worldwide emphasized the importance of selecting a young, capable, and vibrant individual to replace Hon. Abubakar Momoh, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Niger Delta.

A candidate who’s dedication to bridging the gap for youthful representation and his proficiency in youth-centric matters.

The demand of Igbo youth assembly Worldwide is justified because of our antecedents and contributions in promoting national unity, oneness and progressive Nigeria”, the statements reads.

However, the youth noted that youth representation is currently less than 10%, urging for more significant involvement of young individuals in decision-making roles.

“Thank God President Tinubu has a very good record of grooming and including youths in governance. Therefore, we expect him to continue in that line, especially in his subsequent appointment of ministers, heads of departments and agencies, board members of federal institutions, etc.”