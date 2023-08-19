Igbo group appeals to Tinubu for release of community leader in military custody

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

An Igbo group, Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation (OCHIE Igbo), a socio-cultural organization of young Igbo professionals has appealed to President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the release of Chief Emeka Ozumba, of Ihube Community, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State arrested by the Nigerian Military since March 17, 2023.

OCHIE Igbo said that since Chief Ozumba, who is the President General of Ihube and a renowned community leader was taken away by the military, his children have suffered abandonment in Enough state, because the wife relocated to Obinze barracks, Imo State where she spent two months to ensure the release of her husband but all to no avail.

The Igbo group in an open letter to President Tinubu, titled, “Request for the release of Chief Emeka Ozumba, who has been illegally detained in military custody since March 17, 2023,” said that the attempt to secure the release of the community leader has not yielded any results.

In a letter to the President signed by the National President of OCHIE Igbo, Dr. Chukwuma Ogugua Orji, the group said, “We, the Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation (OCHIE Igbo), a socio-cultural organization of young Igbo professionals write to bring to your knowledge of the illegal detention of Chief Emeka Ozumba, of Ihube Community in Okigwe LGA, Imo State by the Nigerian Military since March 17, 2023.

“Chief Ozumba, President General of Ihube and a renowned community leader was on March 17, 2023, picked up at about 23 hours by some military men in uniform at Pego Hotels Okigwe, where he logged prior to the House of Assembly election on March 18, 2023, at.

“Later, they military men returned with him in their vehicle and took his belongings at Pego Hotels Okigwe and finally left to unknown destination.

“They kept his whereabouts a secret, thereby putting immense pressure and tension on Chief Emeka’s wife and the family.

“It took the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians to find out that Emeka was being held at Obinze barracks of the Nigerian Army.

“The family did instruct a lawyer, Watts Law Firm (Iyiakaimo Chambers), to write to the Commandant of Obinze Barracks on March 23, 2023.

“The lawyer was told to return after a week, which he did. But, the second visit yielded no result.

“Painfully, in search of her husband, Emeka’s wife abandoned his children at Enugu and relocated to Obinze barracks, where she spent two months to no avail.

“We understand that Emeka has been taken to 82 Division, Enugu, where he has spent some months in custody.

“We have elected to write to your esteemed and highly exalted office to seek means on how to reconnect Emeka to his family in the shortest possible time; bearing in mind that a peaceful resolution would foster great relationship and douse all frayed nerves.

“Please, accept the assurance of our esteemed regards, while hoping that you will influence the release of Chief Emeka to his family.”