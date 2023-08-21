Igarra celebrates 133-years old festival, wants government attention on dilapidated road

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – IT was a day of pageantry as the people of Igarra, in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State weekend celebrated the 39th edition of the 133 years old Aba Day as part of this year’s Irepa festival where they called on the state government to fix part of the road leading to the community that has become a den for kidnappers.



The Aba drum day is the peak of the age group celebration (Irepa) wohere the celebrating age group ascends into the council of elders in the community.



Speaking on behalf of the Onubeji Household of Eziakuta Opoporiku family who is the custodian of the Aba drum, Chief Patrick Aiteka Ashama said first documented year of the festival was in 1790 and also called on the state government to support the building of a comfortable platform where all the celebrants would always seat and descend to dance in subsequent editions of the festival.



He said “The road from Sasaro axis to Igarra needs your urgent attention as that portion has become a kidnapping point and robbery incidents in recent times. Your assistance in these two issues will not only be pleasing but our ancestors will also reward you richly.



“This drum (Aba) is a symbol of unity that brings all sons and daughters of Igarra together with love where pounded yam is eaten that makes one to remember the Great Chinua Achebe of Things Fall Apart.



“The Aba started in about the year 1790. It is the highest crowd pulling of all the activities that make up the Irepa festival.”



Earlier, the traditional ruler of Igarra, HRG Oba Adeche Saiki II, Otaru of Igarra said the festival attracts not less than 500,000 guests and visitors even as he commended Governor Godwin Obaseki “who has always been there for us. Your name will forever be written in gold. May this Celebration be filled with joy, unity, love and affirmation of our shared identity as God’s children of the Igarra community.”



On his part, Governor Obaseki who was represented by the Commissioner for Arts Culture and Tourism, Dr Uyi Uduwa Malaka said festivals such as Aba festival are “part of our intangible heritage and a veritable vehicle for narrating the Edo story in the right cultural language as you are doing here today.





“The governor holds the Aba festival in very high esteem and the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism has for long been partnering with the festival to ensure it gets the support it duly deserves. “This is a truly electrifying atmosphere. I’ve never seen anything like this before. I bring you great greetings from His Excellency”