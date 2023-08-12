IG visits Abba, seeks support to establish Special Intervention Squad

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Inspector General of Nigeria Police Kayode Egbetokun has announced the plan to establish the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) while seeking the cooperation of the Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in order to succeed with Kano being the pilot state.

He made the announcement while delivering an address during a courtesy call he paid to Governor Abba Kabir Saturday evening.

“Your Excellency I want to inform you that the present police management has decided to set up a squad called the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to intervene quickly in a crisis.

“Where there is a crisis or violent crime in Nigeria we have a dedicated squad that can easily be deployed to take care of those challenges” the IG stated.

He further explained that the need for the new squad cannot be overemphasized as it’s success will depend on the cooperation and support the Police gets from the Kano state government.

Speaking on the squad, the IG stated that they will be specially equipped and well-remunerated to meet the overwhelming security challenges.

“The special squad will be specially trained, we will specially equip them, we will kit them properly and we will remunerate them specially. They will be so motivated to do their job.

“I want to appeal for the cooperation and support of your Excellency in making a success of this arrangement.

“We have chosen Kano state as one of the pilot states. But a lot will depend on the support we get from his Excellency.

“I honestly want you to take note of that and to take this as a request coming from the Nigerian Police to the Governor” the IG added.

In his response Kano’s state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed appreciation for the way policing is taking place in the state which has drastically reduced some of the security challenges since the advent of the new administration.

He further explained that the Kano state government has put in place arrangements to support the Police force in the dispensation of it’s duties in the state.

“IG, the Kano state government is a very serious government in this dispensation. We came on board when there were very serious insecurity challenges in the state.

There was the issue of thuggery, the issue of phone snatching, armed robbery kidnapping, banditry and so on and so forth.

“When we came we ensured that we brought all the security agencies working in Kano on board, especially the Nigerian Police Force.

“We have a very good relationship between the government and the police authorities. I want to assure you that we will continue doing our best to ensure that we achieve peace in the state and deal with the insecurity issues bedeviling the state” the governor stated.

Further, the governor also called on the IG to support the state in its fight against drug abuse and other related menace in the state.

“Let me seize this opportunity to also ask the IG to support us also in our fight against drug abuse, armed robbery, phone snatching, thuggery and so on and so forth.

“We appreciate what you have been doing, the tremendrous efforts you have been making in ending kidnapping, not only in Kano but in Nigeria as a whole” the governor said.