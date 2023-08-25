IG to Police Officers: Don’t dent image of Police with bribery, corruption

IGP Egbetokun

— We’ll reward hardwork, but won’t spare the rod on erring officers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, has warned police officers in the country not to dent the image of the police force with corruption.

Egbetokun gave the warning in Akure, the Ondo state capital while decorating 224 newly promoted officers of the Police Command in Ondo State.

Speaking through the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ebong Ebong, Zone 17 comprising Ondo and Ekiti States, the IG, promised that hard work would be rewarded while erring officers won’t go unpunished.

According to him “To whom much is given, much is expected. Now that you are up there, you must take responsibilities seriously. Be professional in your duties, be civil but be fair. From today, be in charge of your duties.

“As from today, that playfulness as an inspector, remove it. Show that you are a senior Police officer. Maintain your dignity and pride.

“Take note, we are in the ICT era of the internet. So you must always be polite and Civil to the people you are dealing with. Take note that the IG doesn’t tolerate corruption.

“Do your best to ensure you don’t dent the image of the police with corruption. We will reward hardworking and efficient but will not spare the rod to punish erring officers.

“The excesses of the police are being checked so do your best and respect human rights. Know the law and perform your duties.

Speaking on the new officers, the inspector General of Police, said that 73 of them were confirmed while the rest remained unconfirmed.

Egbetokun charged them to do their best to ensure the justification of their new ranks.

Earlier, state Police commissioner, Taiwo Jesubiyi, said “From today, know what to say, where you go and what to do. You will be a mirror to junior ones. Psychologically and socially, you have to change even morally.

Responding, one of the new officers, ASP Tobi Arowojolu, pledged their unalloyed support for the Police Force and promised to do their best in the discharge of their duties.