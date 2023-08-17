Ife, Modakeke harp on alternative dispute resolution approach to crisis

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leaders of Ife and Modekeke communities on Thursday stressed the need for alternative dispute resolution to resolving conflict between the two towns.

Addressing newsmen in Ife, on behalf of Ife community, President, Great Ife Movement, Barrister Femi Oyeyinka, said though the community condone lots of provocation from Modakeke indigenes but it will not stay away from exploring alternative dispute resolution rather fan the embers of war.

He added that apart from usurping the authority of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi by appointing heads of community in areas where only Ooni has the power to so do, he maintained that renaming streets owner by Ife to Modakeke is also provocative.

His words; “This address is not borne out of cowardise at all. To legimate Yorubas, Ile-Ife is our own ‘jerusalem’ or ‘isreal’. So no war can overcome it by God’s grace.

“But experience has shown us that if we engage in war now and it takes up to say twenty years, we will still end it at a roundtable discussion. The lives lost will never be regained again and life is scared. The properties lost in war can even lead to untimely death of the owners.

“We hereby appeal to the war-mongers among the two communities not to feel disappointed. For accelerated progress and development at every nook and cranny of Ife land, ifes and Modakekes need peace and justices now to reign supreme. Let us try this ADR method and see how it goes. The Almighty God will not disappoint us”.

However, President, Modakeke Progreeive Union, Professor Peter Olawuni said the community have decided to embrace dialogue with Ife and cautioned war mongers to be wary of their utterances in public.

“Our lawyers both Modakeke and Ife met on Wednesday to discuss approach to resolving our several conflicts without having to go to war.

“Our monarch, the Ogunsua of Modakeke was at the Ooni’s palace and acknowledged the superiority of the Ooni. How then do we usurp the Ooni’s authority. We have been living together for over a hundred years and we must manange out differences, nothing can separate us now”, he added.