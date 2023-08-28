Identify water project vandals in Imo community – RULAAC charges NSCDC

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre – RULAAC has called on the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to identify and prosecute those who allegedly looted government water project equipment in Umuokpo village, Adakam Amumara autonomous community, Ezinihitte Mbaise L.G.A., Imo State.

In a petition to the Imo State Commandant of NSCDC, the Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the group received information from Chairman-General of the village, Chief Oscar Uzodinma Albert, about the incident.

He said the vandals reportedly claimed they bought the multi billion Naira installed equipment from the Imo State government under former Governor Rochas Okorocha, and that the present government led by Senator Hope Uzodimma had confirmed the sale.

Nwanguma stated that the village was in doubt about such claim, wondering how such project would be sold to an unidentified private company.

He said “Mr. Nkemjikam Erondu, former chairman of Umuokpo village stated: “That some people (whose identities he is yet to disclose) called him and said they wanted to see the Umuokpo village council chairman.

“They invited him to Town School, Adakam Amumara, where they told him that they bought the water scheme project from former Governor Rochas Okorocha far back in 2017 when he was in office.

“The people claimed that they confirmed the sale with the current govenor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“The people promised to pay the sum of two hundred thousand Naira (N200,000.00) to the host village as compensation.

“Mr. Erondu further claimed that the traditional ruler of Adakam autonomous community, Eze O.B. Nwokocha ‘sent somebody’ who confirmed that the project was sold to the people and that the village chairman should be informed before the people dismantle the equipment.

According to the leadership of Umuokpo village, Mr. Erondu did not communicate to the village council after he received the message from Eze Nwokocha, to enable the village leaders verify the information from the traditional ruler.

The villagers were said to have woken about two weeks ago to witness massive vandalisation and carting away of dismembered equipment and raised the alarm.

“RULAAC is informed that the water project at Umuokpo village is one of the greater Owerri, Umuahia, Okigwe and Aba Water Schemes started by the then Governor of old Imo State Dr. Sam Onunaka Mbakwe in the 1980s which he could not complete before the Muhammadu Buhari coup which terminated the life of the republic. Jim Nwobodo also started the greater Enugu, Awka, Onitsha, Abakaliki and Nsukka Water Schemes but could not complete them before he lost power to late Chief Christian Onoh in the 1983 election”, the petition read.