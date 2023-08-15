ICAN commends Bayelsa govt for encouraging accountancy education

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has commended the Bayelsa State Government for its contributions to Human Capital Development in the State especially in attracting young indigenes of the State into the Accounting.

In a statement signed by Assistant Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Olubunmi Owolabi, the 59th President of ICAN, Innocent Okwuosa, made the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the State Governor, Douye Diri, in Yenogoa as part of his activities during the tour of ICAN Bayelsa and District Society.

Okwuosa who was, according to Owolabi, received by the Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said that one of the challenges facing the accounting profession globally is the attraction of young ones.

He said: “The youths no longer find accounting profession attractive as they now prefer professions like football, music social media influencing and others that would make them rich overnight. But through the ATSWA initiative of the Institute, the Bayelsa State District of ICAN with the support of the state Government has been able to attract many young people into the accounting profession in Nigeria”.

He pointed out that in the last three years of the administration, a total of 126 students have benefitted from the initiative of the State Government’s ATSWA scholarship program, saying “some of these students have proceeded to the professional examination of the institute and qualified as chartered accountants.”

In his response, Ewhrudjakpo who spoke on behalf of the governor expressed appreciation to ICAN for acknowledging the effort of the state in educational empowerment of the youth of which the ICAN ATSWA is a beneficiary.