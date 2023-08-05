Ibori’s contributions to N-Delta unparalleled – Ex-IYC President, Igbifa

James-Ibori-Former-delta-state-governor-

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The immediate past president of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Worldwide, Peter Igbifa has hailed the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori on his 65th birthday, describing his contributions to the unity and consciousness of Niger Delta region as unparalleled.

Igbifa in a statement on Saturday, said the Niger Delta has hope of a better region with Ibori as a master strategist in the political space, adding that the former governor is a leader of men per excellence.

His words: ” Your life is a daily motivational pill to be prescribed for the unity of the Niger Delta, Nigeria, and the early at large. Your political solid blocks you lay over the years is the bedrock upon which the consciousness of sustainable development is built in the Niger Delta.

“Your contributions to regional and national unity should suffice for a research work. You are more than a political octogenarian who believes in the true federalism mandate of the Niger Delta people.

“We have hopes of a better region because we still have you as a master strategist in our political space.”