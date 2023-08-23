Ibloov’s use of financial inclusion to increase demand in leisure industry

By Oluwawemimo Akintan

In this decade, the leisure industry has experienced rapid global growth. The leisure industry is a business sector that is concentrated on REST (Recreation, Entertainment, Sports, and Tourism) related goods and services, as stated by wikipedia. Over the years, the restaurant industry has expanded at a highly consistent rate. Consumers want to enjoy a nice dining experience, but restaurants must constantly attract new consumers talkless of other leisure centers. Many customers may need a lot of time to regain the confidence they need to engage in leisure-based activities, and for some people it may never happen.

We looked at what drives consumers to respond to leisure service sales promotions. While leisure services routinely run non-price sales promotions, they also occasionally run price bargains. Consumers are observed to react to different advertising both financially and emotionally. At Ibloov, we serve as a bridge between the markets in the leisure industry and the customers by enhancing experiences in leisure centers with the help of our services that ranges from ticketing, onboarding of events, creating opportunities for leisure centered vendors, streaming services, creating chat functionalities and providing different technical tools that can promote growth in the leisure industry. We also aim at making the industry more sustainable by increasing the potential customer base in the industry.

In the quest to do this, we discovered that many people do not actively set money away or save for leisure in the same way that they would save to pay for their insurance premium, membership subscriptions, and other expenses. “Budgeting for fun money” is what we call this. At Ibloov, we think it is not worth exhausting yourself in order to get money and not being able to spend some money on leisure activities. Additionally, vacationing, attending concerts, and hanging out shouldn’t be restricted to people with large incomes.

This is why we have introduced financial inclusion into the leisure industry. Financial inclusion refers to the ability of people and businesses to access practical and reasonably priced financial goods and services that fulfill their needs, including payments, transactions, savings, credit, and insurance, supplied in a sustainable and ethical manner. For us, this is significant because we think that financial inclusion can be leveraged to boost the demand for leisure. This opens up a channel for low-income individuals to obtain emergency cash to enjoy the leisure activities they’ve always wanted, even without planning ahead and at a cheap interest rate. We are confident that this will improve customer response to leisure service promotions, the leisure industry will appreciate the effort, and we will be able to generate our returns from commissions, interests, subscription fees, and other revenue streams. Ibloov is the global catalyst of the leisure sector.

We are open to partnership and investment opportunities if you are considering how you could support this effort or work with us. With this innovative endeavor, the leisure sector could change for the better.

Oluwawemimo Akintan, the CFO of Ibloov, wrote in via [email protected]