Ibeju-Lekki residents laud Dangote refinery’s CSR initiatives

THE Committee of Baales and residents of Ibeju Lekki in Lagos State, weekend, commended the Management of Dangote Refinery on its social responsibility initiatives.

They expressed appreciation to the company for providing vital infrastructure for their communities, repairing all the entrance roads of the 15 host communities by grading, sand filling, and applying stone base and now community people are able to access their abode without wading through the waters.

The communities in the area include Idasho, Ilekuru, Okeyanta, Magbon-Segun, Okesegun, Itoke, Idotun, Alasia, Okunraiye and Lekki towns, Imobido, Tiye, Mosa, Ilege, and Olomowewe.

In a chat with select newsmen, the Baale of Magbon-Segun, Chief Mufutau Dauda said: “We are all praying for Aliko Dangote. I even raised a special prayer for him in our community mosque this morning. He has done so well for all our communities. No doubt, he can do more, but for now, he is honestly trying. Our children are being trained inside the refinery site and they already passed the Level 1 and Level 2 examinations for City and Guilds certification in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering and they will be writing the examination for Level 3 certification soon. He also sunk boreholes for all the communities, and even provided generators, to each of the communities. And now, we have been informed the boreholes will be upgraded to solar power. His type is rare for sure.”

Also, the Baale of Okeyanta, Shakiru Bello, said: “When they started the scholarship scheme for secondary and tertiary institution students, we thought they wouldn’t be able to sustain it, but they have continued to increase the number of beneficiaries every year and this is highly commendable.

On his part, Mr Akinola Yinusa of Okesegun community said: “The benefit of the Refinery is enormous to us in this community. My younger brother works in the refinery as a staff and my third daughter also benefited from the scholarship scheme last year, so I am happy. I know so many families that have been positively affected by the company. So, yes, I am among those praying for Dangote Refinery with my other community people. He also urged Dangote not to relent in its efforts to ensure that more jobs were provided for qualified graduates who are indigenes of the Lekki Free Trade Zone.”

Similarly, another leader of the community, S.A. Adeyemi commended the management of Dangote Refinery for their unrelenting efforts at impacting their host communities positively describing the social performance profile of the company as very impressive.

Adeyemi said “I am also enjoining them not to rest on their oars. As Oliver Twist, we are still asking for more because all these projects can never be too much for the people.”