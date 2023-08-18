IBB’s contributions to nation-building remarkable — Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has felicitated with Nigeria’s former military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) on his 82nd birth anniversary, saying his contributions to nation-building were remarkable.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, said: “Your Excellency, your life has been one of service to the people of Nigeria and as Deltans, we remain appreciative for your effort in seeing to it that our beloved state, Delta, was created in 1991.

“As you mark 82 years of your life’s journey today, we commend you for your remarkable contributions to nation-building and all that you have accomplished through your humble beginning to your illustrious career in the military, culminating to your attainment of military head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“As we commemorate the 32nd anniversary of Delta State’s creation on August 27, we are grateful for your excellent and legendary contributions to its realisation.

“There is no doubt that the creation of the state has had significant and positive effects on the lives of Deltans and others who reside therein and conduct businesses, as well as on the growth of the state’s economy, infrastructure, and human capital.

“I must also thank you for your daring contributions to national concerns and your tactical backing of sincere attempts to make our country great.

“We hold you in the highest regard as a national icon and elder statesman for fulfilling the most significant wish of Deltans at the time you did.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I heartily congratulate you, our great leader and elder statesman, Gen. Babangida, on your 82nd birth anniversary.”