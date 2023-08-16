IBB @ 82: Mark, Ogbeha describes Babangida as an esteemed leader 

Former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described former military President of Nigeria General Ibrahim Babangida as an Esteemed Leader and an uncommon patriot.

Mark’s colleague, Senator Tunde Ogbeha has also done the same.

In a statement eulogizing Babangida on his 82nd birthday, Mark and Ogbeha noted the immense contributions of the former leader to the political and social economic development of Nigeria .

Mark was the military governor of Niger state while Ogbeha was the military governor of Akwa Ibom and defunct Bendel states under Babangida.

They prayed that God continues to grant Babangida good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

They recalled that throughout Babangida’s esteemed journey as the former President of Nigeria, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, profound wisdom, and a strong commitment to the betterment of our nation.

According to the duo, “Your visionary leadership and remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the pages of Nigerian history and continue to inspire generations to come.

In a statement yesterday by the Special Adviser to Senator David Mark, Paul Mumeh, both the former President of the Senate and Ogbeha said, “Your relentless efforts in fostering unity, promoting social justice, and advocating for economic progress transformed countless lives and communities.

“Under your guidance, Nigeria experienced significant advancements in various sectors, fostering an environment of growth and prosperity”.

Beyond Babangida’s political endeavours, they added that he has consistently displayed compassion and empathy for the Nigerian people.

They added: “your exemplary leadership has set a remarkable precedent for aspiring leaders, emphasizing the importance of selflessness and service to others.

“As we celebrate your 82nd birthday, we also recognize the invaluable lessons you have imparted to us throughout your tenure.

” You have shown us that through dialogue, inclusivity, and mutual respect, we can achieve remarkable progress and overcome any obstacle that lies in our path.

“We join the entire nation in expressing our deepest gratitude for your distinguished service, your unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, and your commitment to the citizenry.

” May your birthday be a reflection of the immense respect and admiration we have for you, both as a leader and as an individual.

“As you embark on this new chapter of your life, may it be filled with good health, boundless joy, and the fulfillment of all your dreams. May you continue to inspire us with your wisdom, grace, and unwavering spirit.”