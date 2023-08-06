I would’ve been disqualified twice – BBNaija star Erica reacts amid CeeC, Ilebaye clash

Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim has said that she would have been disqualified twice amid the altercation between CeeC and Ilebaye in the ‘All Stars’ BBNaija edition.

Recall Erica, who was known for her spirited personality and strong emotions, received three strikes during her season.

The third strikes ultimately led to her disqualification after an incident involving alcohol consumption during a Saturday night party and a heated confrontation with a fellow housemate, Laycon.

Reacting amid the recent clash between CeeC and Ilebaye, Erica expressed her belief that she might have faced disqualification for the second time.

In Erica’s words;

“I probably would have been disqualified twice 🤭😂😂.”

The recent incident in the ‘All Stars’ house occurred following a Saturday night party, during which CeeC and Ilebaye reportedly became inebriated and nearly engaged in a physical altercation.

While the situation didn’t escalate to a full-blown confrontation, the tensions and emotions running high were reminiscent of Erica’s own experience that led to her departure from the show.