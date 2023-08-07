I won’t forgive any person, group still insisting on sit-at-home – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that he will not forgive any person or group that still engineers and enforces sit-at-home in the South-East region.

Kanu also said any group of individuals that use his name, IPOB, or its militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to raise funds, without his authorisation is committing a crime and that he will deal with such people.

The IPOB leader made these known according to a statement titled ‘Mother of all updates’ by his Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, following his Monday routine to him in the custody of the Department of States Services (DSS).

Ejimakor said, “Today, I met with Onyendu MAZI NNAMDI KANU at the DSS. He greets you all – the faithful, loyal and honest and he instructed me (as of Counsel) to tweet the following (in quotes):

“Any person or group of persons using my name, the name of IPOB or ESN in fundraising without my direct and express authorization is committing a crime with my name and I will deal with such person, regardless of his place of residence”.

“The details of the Economic Empowerment Day (EED) are very comprehensive and I will personally unveil such details once I am released”.

“The idea of endless SitAtHome has been hijacked by our oppressors as a means of rendering our land desolate and forcing our people to migrate out of our lands. They have, through enforcing the SitAtHome in Southeast, gerrymandered Igboland to now exclude the Igbos in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Rivers, Edo, Delta, and Benue”.

“I will never forgive any person or group of persons still insisting on, and enforcing Sit-at-Home. I take it that such person is merely using my name to indirectly work against my release”.