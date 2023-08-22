I was told creativity won’t take me anywhere – Self-taught hairstylist

22-year-old Economics graduate, Mercy Atewe, a self-taught hairstylist, has narrated how she surmounted doubts from critics that creativity won’t take her far in life.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Mercy said she was discouraged to leverage on creativity, after failing at many times in her attempt to make hair.

According to her, going little by little, teaching people tips and tutorials on social media is what she’s doing currently due to lack of funds to set up her own school for skill acquisition.